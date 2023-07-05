There’s nowhere better to spend an afternoon than Harbor East! On Sunday, July 9 make sure to stop by the Summer Sidewalk Sale for an afternoon of shopping, dining, live music and more!

For the first time, Harbor East is excited to bring a Makers Market to Aliceanna Street! While you shop your favorite retailers, make sure to visit our 6 local makers and pick up a new house plant, favorite candle, original art piece and much more! Makers will include Kelly Gardens, Art by Tosh, Winx & Wax Candles, Threadorable, Bee Well Brittany and Zoe & Collins.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room will be set up on the corner of Aliceanna and President Street serving drinks and lite bites throughout the event! Don’t miss trying their Fried Lobster Lollipops for a delicious afternoon snack.

Bambao will be set up on the opposite end of Aliceanna Street to serve FREE Fruit Teas to the first 150 guests to check in to the Harbor East Tent! These will go fast, so head down early!

Don’t head home before a free makeup trial from Sephora! These 15-minute trials are perfect for anyone, and you can pick up a new favorite product at their store less than a block away!

The Summer Sidewalk Sale is event you will not want to miss! Make sure to RSVP for free parking to make your visit even easier!

Like this: Like Loading...