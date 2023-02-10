The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head in Super Bowl LVII, and there are plenty of Baltimore spots to catch the game Sunday.

Eagles fans have their very own little piece of home with MaGerk’s Pub in Federal Hill, which has been Baltimore’s only premiere Philadelphia bar for over 20 years.

Murals of former Eagles and Phillies players cover MaGerk’s walls, and the pub serves up Philly cheesesteaks that will make Eagles fans and their tastebuds feel right at home.

“We had some practice from the 2017/2018 season when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, so it’s not our first rodeo” says MaGerk’s bartender Tyler Stewart. “We ordered plenty of extra food, like cheesesteak meat, rolls, and wings. And have our kitchen fully staffed. On the alcohol side, we ordered extra domestic bottles for our beer bucket deals, along with tons of extra Smirnoff Sour and Red Bull for our Eagles bombs. On the staffing end of things, we will be bringing our A-game as we always do.”

Stewart, who believes the outcome of the game will be Eagles winning 34 to 23, says he was lucky enough to experience the Eagles’ last Super Bowl firsthand. If this year’s matchup is anything like that, every seat will be occupied by 2 p.m. so early arrival is suggested,” he says.

“It’ll be a full fun day of drinking, eating, and partying.”

“Eagles and Magerks have a very dedicated and loyal fan base,” says Magerks owner Paul Dolaway. “Leading up to Super Bowl the energy has been fantastic. We are excited welcome the Eagles nation back this Sunday.”

Football fans might also find themselves at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Dundalk for Super Bowl festivities. The two-story bar, known for their crab cakes, will have a ticketed watch party event with a premium open bar, more than a dozen bottomless beer options, and a raw bar with fresh oysters and clams.

Food offerings will include hand-carved pit beef, pit turkey, and pit ham, and a bull & oyster roast. Also available for attendees will be caricatures, a photo booth, games, raffles, auctions, and cigar lounge.

LIVE! Casino and Hotel at Arundel Mills will show the big game on a 100-foot screen with surround sound. The event, which is sponsored by FanDuel, requires tickets. But they include all-you-can-eat tailgate food and drinks, themed games, contests, giveaways, and sports betting. The event begins at 5 p.m. Sunday.

