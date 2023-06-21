The original master plan for the Port Covington development, which now goes by Baltimore Peninsula, showed Swann Park being replaced with new blocks and the athletic fields being relocated to an expanded West Covington Park, which is also known as South Point. However, new master plan renderings for the development show the park staying put.

MaryAnne Gilmartin of MAG Partners, one of the partners in the Baltimore Peninsula development team, confirmed to SouthBMore.com that the future of the park has not yet been determined.

“What I like about the master plan is that it is inherently flexible,” said Gilmartin. “It’s nice when you can move ideas around. Swann Park could ultimately be a park forever. It could also be used for waterfront entertainment venues.”

Gilmartin said they have “a couple of working ideas” for the land and, if those ideas come to fruition, the fields could be relocated by South Point.

“Right now there are no firm plans to do anything in particular with it. We are just keeping it in our flexible planning,” she said.

Read more at SouthBmore.

