A Photoshopped illustration imagines a future Taylor Swift sighting in Baltimore. Image from X (formerly Twitter) user Melanated Menace (@Gemini_MD).

Taylor Swift might be coming to Baltimore to watch the Ravens beat her boyfriend’s team in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Some of you might have heard that the Baltimore Ravens are going to the AFC Championship Playoffs next week. They have home field advantage over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, who will be coming to town with the power football pairing of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Some of you may have also heard, since it’s not exactly a well-guarded state secret, that Kelce is part of another power pairing as the boyfriend of singer Taylor Swift. So, Baltimore will also likely be hosting Tay-Tay, as she tends to be there for Kelce’s games in a prime viewing suite with Mahomes’ wife and Kelce’s family to support her man and his team.

How, pray tell, is Baltimore social media reacting to the news? In an overwhelmingly Baltimorean self-aware, self-deprecating kind of way, of course.

Many reactions predicted the singer will be unprepared for Baltimore life. This photo was in heavy rotation on the socials.

Others mocked Swift’s lack of familiarity with the ways of how a large metropolitan city looks and feels.

Some folks were outright thrilled, and couldn’t wait for her to see the town.

Some are pointing out that Swift has never played a show in Baltimore.

Others had suggestions on what she might do with the little free time she might have while here.

Those with insight into the journalism world knew exactly what was happening in editorial meetings this morning.

Neutral stances existed, too. Well, neutral towards Swift, at least.

Meteorologists predict chilly rain AND difficulty getting a hotel room in Baltimore, because the American Meteorologist Society’s yearly conference is being held in Baltimore and begins on Sunday as well.

All of Baltimore Twitter agreed, though, Swiftie or not, they would like for her to be watching the Super Bowl from a couch after next weekend, because this is a Ravens town through and through.

