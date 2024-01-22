Taylor Swift might be coming to Baltimore to watch the Ravens beat her boyfriend’s team in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Some of you might have heard that the Baltimore Ravens are going to the AFC Championship Playoffs next week. They have home field advantage over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, who will be coming to town with the power football pairing of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Some of you may have also heard, since it’s not exactly a well-guarded state secret, that Kelce is part of another power pairing as the boyfriend of singer Taylor Swift. So, Baltimore will also likely be hosting Tay-Tay, as she tends to be there for Kelce’s games in a prime viewing suite with Mahomes’ wife and Kelce’s family to support her man and his team.

How, pray tell, is Baltimore social media reacting to the news? In an overwhelmingly Baltimorean self-aware, self-deprecating kind of way, of course.

Many reactions predicted the singer will be unprepared for Baltimore life. This photo was in heavy rotation on the socials.

taylor swift arriving in baltimore pic.twitter.com/wZSj0z8ZIS — Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) January 22, 2024

Others mocked Swift’s lack of familiarity with the ways of how a large metropolitan city looks and feels.

Taylor Swift in Baltimore next week: pic.twitter.com/Qig2Dirajj — 🇯🇲「Baka Shinji」 (@chaddodadz) January 22, 2024

Taylor Swift when the Squeegee boys pull up to her car on North Ave in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/2K3Hb71CM6 — TTKTV (@somem0viegeek) January 22, 2024

Some folks were outright thrilled, and couldn’t wait for her to see the town.

Taylor Swift in Baltimore next weekend. Can’t wait. #ravensflock — Eric Tucker (@etuckerAP) January 22, 2024

Taylor Swift is coming to Baltimore pic.twitter.com/uvA0DARRHY — Yule Kat Fominykh 🎄 (@katfominykh) January 22, 2024

Taylor Swift is going to Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/KZswCtx9Pb — Fatou ♎️ (@FatouSadio) January 22, 2024

Omg Taylor Swift is coming to Baltimore pic.twitter.com/eEPzX7jeg3 — Ale (@_lachicaa) January 22, 2024

Some are pointing out that Swift has never played a show in Baltimore.

Taylor Swift has never played a concert in Baltimore so I think she should do the Eras Tour setlist at the halftime of Ravens/Chiefs next week. pic.twitter.com/iLZ6kMiG5f — Raynell Cooper (@rayyyynell) January 22, 2024

Others had suggestions on what she might do with the little free time she might have while here.

Get ready Baltimore, Taylor Swift is coming to THE BLOCK. pic.twitter.com/GSOLuibNkd — WillMahoney.bsky.social (@HeelWillMahoney) January 22, 2024

Somebody take Taylor Swift to the Mondawmin Mall in west Baltimore. — Rob from Chester, Pa (@knoxrob1) January 22, 2024

Those with insight into the journalism world knew exactly what was happening in editorial meetings this morning.

Assignment editors ordering up “Top 10 Things for Taylor Swift to Do in Baltimore” lists tomorrow pic.twitter.com/s791fbUxew — Colin Campbell (@cmcampbell6) January 22, 2024

Proposed Baltimore Sun poll:



Which restaurant should Taylor Swift eat at while in Baltimore?



A. Ekiben

B. Land of Kush

C. Ouzo Bay

D. Hip Hop Fish & Chicken — Phil Davis (@PDavis_LLC) January 22, 2024

Every Baltimore media outlet trying to find the local angle now that Taylor Swift is (maybe, prolly) coming to town this weekend https://t.co/UeVmRJmJER — Hannah Gaskill (for real, I swear.) (@hnnhgskllalso) January 22, 2024

Neutral stances existed, too. Well, neutral towards Swift, at least.

Two things can be true at the same time:



You can like Taylor Swift and still be tired of seeing shots of her 99x a game. Not every game is a Chiefs’ home game. This week I want to see shots of OUR fans, in Baltimore. That’s what we want, that’s what we’ve earned as the no 1 seed — Karly Shorter (@KarlyShorter) January 22, 2024

They on local sports radio talking about how nobody from Baltimore cares that Taylor swift is coming here and I’m cracking up. Love this energy 🤣 — Moon & Stars (@hecallsmePP) January 22, 2024

I am excited that the chiefs and Taylor Swift are coming here next weekend. They are the champs, she is part of their story this year, and I’m ready for the Ravens to beat them to go to the Super Bowl.



It will be part of Baltimore Sports Lore for decades — Andy Ellis (@bmoreconnected) January 22, 2024

Meteorologists predict chilly rain AND difficulty getting a hotel room in Baltimore, because the American Meteorologist Society’s yearly conference is being held in Baltimore and begins on Sunday as well.

Important forecast coming up this weekend. Not only do we have the AFC Championship Game, but the AMS (American Meteorological Society) conference starts on Sunday! 😄 Hundreds of Meteorologists will be in Baltimore! Taylor Swift my not get a hotel room! No Pressure…🙄 — Tony Pann (@TonyPannWBAL) January 22, 2024

Can’t wait to navigate travel from the airport to downtown Baltimore on Sunday during the Taylor Swift event for #AMS2024 — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) January 22, 2024

All of Baltimore Twitter agreed, though, Swiftie or not, they would like for her to be watching the Super Bowl from a couch after next weekend, because this is a Ravens town through and through.

Ready to welcome @taylorswift13 to Baltimore! Sorry not sorry we will have to end the season for the Chiefs. Go @Ravens! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/Omi0gN3zUv — Brooke Lierman (@BrookeELierman) January 22, 2024

Taylor Swift may not be ready for what lies ahead in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/52dn0PSRvK — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 22, 2024

