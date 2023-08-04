Feel the beat at the free outdoor Baltimore Rhythm Festival next month at the Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School.

The festival will be held in Greenmount West on Sept. 9 from noon to 6 p.m. at the montessori school, located at 1600 Guilford Ave.

A blessing and prayer will kick off the event, followed by performances by local, national, and international artists across the Yard Stage, Street Stage, and Community Stage.

There will also be hands-on workshops for attendees of all skill levels, children’s craft and music-making activities, an open mic, and drum jams.

Food vendors will offer “delicious soul lifting” dishes, including vegetarian and vegan options. There will also be vendors selling crafts, art, clothing, jewelry, drums and other musical instruments.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own drums, but there will also be drums available for guests to check out.

Festival organizers are holding a fundraiser to put on the event, with a goal to raise $4,000.

Applications are open for performers, teachers, vendors, and volunteers. A list of vendors who have been confirmed so far can be found here.

