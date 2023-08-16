FashionEASTa is back for the tenth year, and Harbor East is excited to celebrate A Decade of Style! On Saturday, August 26, the runway returns to Aliceanna Street for the city’s not-to-be-missed fashion event of the year!

The event kicks off at 12pm with live music from The Loop to get the party started. Guests will shop, mingle, and enjoy lite bites and cocktails from Harbor East restaurants set up street side. Participating restaurants include Bambao, Bin 604 Wine & Spirits, Kneads Bakeshop & Café, Lebanese Taverna, Loch Bar, Ouzo Bay and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

The runway show begins at 2:30 PM and will highlight the hottest fall trends from your favorite retailers. Models will be showing looks from Allen Edmonds, Anthropologie, Bonobos, Brightside Boutique, Charm City Run, Free People, J.Crew, Lululemon, Madewell, Pandora, South Moon Under, Sassanover and Under Armour Brand House. For the first time since the start of FashionEASTa in 2012, the newest trends in children’s fashion will be highlighted on the runway with looks from Poppyseed Childrens Boutique! If you find a new favorite outfit on the runway, all items are available to shop in store throughout the day.

FashionEASTa is FREE and open to the public! For those looking for an elevated experience, VIP tickets are available for purchase. Ticket packages include reserved runway seating, two food tickets and two drink tickets, branding swag bag and free parking in Harbor East during the event. Following the runway show, FashionEASTa VIPs are invited to continue the party at The Oceanaire Seafood Room! A portion of ticket sales will benefit Sharp Dressed Man.

Find full event details at FashionEASTa2023.com!

Take $5 off VIP tickets with code FISHBOWL.

