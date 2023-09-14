photo credit: Anne Litz Photography

The Legacy Chase is back September 30, 2023 at Shawan Downs and is presented by Brown Advisory. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. New for this year is the Atlas Restaurant Group VIP tent featuring railside race viewing, fabulous food and an open bar. We will also have a kids zone with a petting zoo, face painting and lots of fun activities for the littlest racing fans. For the adults there is the vendor village, food trucks and Paddock and Skybox bars to keep you entertained. Be sure to walk around and check out all we have to offer; maybe you will want to upgrade to a tent next year!

The Legacy Chase is the flagship equestrian event taking place at Shawan Downs. Our goal is to bring together elite horses and gifted riders to showcase the graceful intensity of steeplechase racing for the Maryland community. Putting together top tier purses with our beautiful track and landscape, we believe we can raise the bar for Steeplechasing around the country. We provide food vendors, retail vendors, and other customer experiences to encourage those unfamiliar with the sport to bring their families and friends to a truly pastoral experience. They may not start out as race spectators but they certainly leave as them.

Located in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Shawan Downs is a beautiful property that has gone from being a small piece of a historic working farm to a first-class equestrian center. Home to the Legacy Chase, Shawan Downs maintains its rich historic and agricultural heritage while bringing entertainment to the region. Shawan Downs came to fruition thanks to the vision of a dedicated few who believe in the tradition of the sport and the celebration of the land. Once their vision was realized, it created an energy within the community to be a part of this unique property. This community known as the Life Founding Members have made this equestrian park possible.

For details and ticket info, please visit https://www.thelegacychase.org/.

