Pickleball enthusiasts, rejoice! A state-of-the-art pickleball “house” is opening in Baltimore County this weekend, with celebratory events to follow.

The Pickleball House (aka “The House”) has eight permanent regulation-size indoor courts and opens its doors in Middle River on Saturday, Dec. 9. There will be a “housewarming” grand opening event with the Baltimore Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. The House will be open to all for complimentary play until Sunday, Dec. 17.

Attendees can learn about upcoming programs and events, meet the owners of the pro-level facility, sign up for membership, and meet other pros. “The much-anticipated facility was designed to create a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere for both seasoned players and those new to the game, and features eight regulation-size pickleball courts, a pro shop, locker rooms and a lounge area with televisions. The Pickleball House plans to host regular tournaments, clinics, and social events, creating a lively and engaging community for pickleball players of all skill levels,” reads the press release announcing the opening.

Local businessmen Bill Henderson and Joe Opauski, and former tennis professional Gil Schuerholz comprise the ownership team, and USA Pickleball Ambassador Scott Thornton is The House’s General Manager.

“Scott’s many years of experience leading pickleball facilities is vital to our successful launch,” Schuerholz said in a statement. “His leadership ensures that every aspect of The Pickleball House exudes professionalism, from the pristine courts to the quality of coaching and truly sets The House apart from other facilities. We’re so excited to be contributing to the growth of pickleball by bringing a premier indoor facility to the Baltimore area. The House is not just about playing pickleball; it’s about creating a hub for socializing, learning, and fostering a sense of community among pickleball enthusiasts.”

The House’s facilities are intended for year-round open play, social events, tournaments, business/corporate team events, and more. The location affords opportunity for expansion as well, which reflects the continued rapid pace at which the sport is growing.

“In a landscape where indoor pickleball venues are rapidly emerging, The Pickleball House aims to set itself apart as a world-class facility, boasting top-of-the-line finishes that others will aspire to replicate,” read the press release.

The Pickleball House is located at 1330 Innovation St. in Middle River. Annual memberships range from $350 for an individual to $900 for a family. For more information about the facility, membership, and upcoming events, click this link.

Like this: Like Loading...