Remember the wonder of childhood? Find it again at this year’s Waldorf Fair. Children and adults alike will enjoy a variety of enchanting “unplugged” activities that make Waldorf unique including: jump-rope making, beeswax candle rolling, the fishing game, marionette shows, and live music. Additional activities include a Toddler Story time with Spring animals from Wildlife Adventures, photo booth, hair braiding, and an instrument petting zoo provided by Stages Music Arts, and multiple hands on natural crafts. The immersive Faerie Grotto, a family favorite, transports families to a magical realm where children meet the spring faerie, listen to an inspiring story of awakening spring, and receive a token to help on their journey.

The annual Waldorf Fair reflects the values and aesthetics of Waldorf education, which is based on a profound understanding of human development that addresses the needs of the growing child. In the artisan vendor marketplace patrons will find over 30 stalls selling the unique hand crafted wares of local Baltimore businesses and artists.

What’s more, the Waldorf Fair is a homecoming for alums and their parents who return to reminisce and reconnect with their PreK-8 experience – a testament to the lifelong connections made in the Waldorf community. More than your average Spring fair, the Waldorf Fair offers a window into a model of education that has been inspiring children across the world with the joy of lifelong learning since 1919.

A Sample of this Year’s Activities :

Immersive Fairy Grotto Experience

Magical Waldorf Marionette Puppet Show (11am, Noon, 1pm, 2pm)

Multiple Children’s Crafts

Instrument Petting Zoo with Stages Music Arts

Spring Animal Petting Zoo & Children’s Story Time with Wildlife Adventures

The Beloved Fishing Game (Everyone is a Winner)

Wandering Pocket Fairy

Beeswax Candle Making (Rolling and/or Dipping)

Jump Rope Winding

Open Access to enjoy Waldorf’s 5 outdoor classrooms and playspaces

Face Painting

Pixelated Photo Booth

Sweets Parade Bake Sale

Used Book Sale

Live Music

New this year, enjoy exclusive early bird pricing and activity passports for those who purchase online in advance! Tickets will also be available at the door.



The joyous mood, creative crafts, fun activities and welcoming community of the Fair will surely entice us all to come out from hibernation and, like the Root Children, celebrate the start of the awakening spring.

The Waldorf School of Baltimore is located at 4801 Tamarind Road, tucked behind Cylburn Arboretum. For questions or more information please visit the event site, https://waldorfschoolofbaltimore.ticketleap.com/the-waldorf-fair/ or email communications@twsb.org

