Writer D. Watkins will moderate a conversation with members of the cast and crew from the HBO series “The Wire” at The Ivy Bookshop on Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m.

“The Wire” alumni will include Nathan Corbett, Dona Adrian Gibson, Julito McCullum, and Dejuan Prince.

Watkins’ essays anchor the new book, “The Wire: The Complete Visual History,” which includes exclusive interviews with David Simon, creator of the hit series, and with his cast and crew, including Idris Elba, Wendell Pierce, Sonja Sohn, and many more.

Watkins, a New York Times bestselling author in his own right (“The Beast Side: Living and Dying While Black in America”) and his guests will discuss the making of the book and the show, and the relationship between Baltimore and the TV world created in “The Wire.”

The book includes “striking visuals from the show, including concept art and candid behind-the-scenes images, The Wire: The Complete Visual History, is the essential companion to a stone-cold television classic,” according to the Eventbrite description.

“The Wire” ran for 5 seasons (60 episodes) on HBO between 2002 and 2008, primarily written by “Homicide: Life on the Street” creator David Simon, who previously covered crime and police for The Baltimore Sun.

“The Wire” was loosely based on Simon’s writing partner Ed Burns’ experiences as a former homicide detective and public school teacher. The critically acclaimed series was praised for its writing, acting, realism, and willingness to tackle the complexities of urban life.

Watkins is Editor-at-Large at Salon and was a writer for the HBO mini-series “We Own This City,” co-developed by Simon and based on the book by now-Baltimore Banner reporter Justin Fenton. Watkins has been published in the New York Times, Esquire, New York Times Magazine, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone. He’s lectured at University of Baltimore, and holds an master’s of fine arts in creative writing, and a master’s degree in education from Johns Hopkins University.

Nathan Corbett is a native Baltimorean and played the lovable car thief Donut in “The Wire.” More recently, he starred in “DC Noir” and “We Own This City.”

Also a Baltimore native, Dona Adrian Gibson worked as a costume designer on “The Wire” from its inception until it wrapped in 2007. She worked on a number of television projects since then, including as a costume designer on “Justified: City Primeval” for FX.

Julito McCullum is from Brooklyn, New York. A multi-talented creative who is an actor, artist, DJ, and screen writer, McCullum appeared in “Miracle’s Boys,” “Akeelah and the Bee,” and many other TV shows and music videos in addition to his role as Namond Brice on “The Wire.”

Dejuan Prince worked on more than 20 films and all five seasons of “The Wire” as a costumer. He’s actively engaged with the youth in his community, and still pursuing his career in the film industry.

The Ivy Bookshop is located at 5928 Falls Road in Baltimore. The discussion begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. Admission is free, but you can reserve your spot by clicking this link.

