“I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious.” – Albert Einstein

Rocks that can write on other rocks. Cracks in seemingly impenetrable boulders. Emerald green moss thriving in an otherwise sleeping forest.

These were just a few of the observations which ignited imaginations and incited exciting discussions among Waldorf School of Baltimore‘s grade one students, seen here, on a nature walk this week.

Waldorf’s approach to science in the early grades starts with imaginative nature walks and stories. These activities build in children the sense of wonder and curiosity that is the essential foundation for the more in depth studies of botany, mineralogy, plant life, mycology, and zoology which will emerge in later elementary school.

So while this may look like just a walk in the woods, educators at Waldorf know it is anything but.

Learn more about Waldorf’s joyful and nature rich approach to education, www.waldorfschoolofbaltimore.org

