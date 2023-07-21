Set for July 29 at the Towson University Armory, the Baltimore Chapter Esports Trade Association (ESTA) Charity Tournament will bring together gamers and enthusiasts for a cause.

This ESTA chapter is led by President Dexter Carr Jr., a Baltimore-based entrepreneur known for his tech-driven social impact initiative Game4Good (formerly G-Haven eSports). He has been on a mission to leverage the growing esports world locally to drive broader change.

“The ESTA’s overall focus is to better the business practices of esports and to share and grow this industry on a professional side,” Carr told Technical.ly. “In Baltimore, we’re taking it a step further by creating a strong infrastructure, focusing not only on competition but also on career development and education.”

This work aligns well with the goals of his own company (a 2023 RealLIST Startups honoree).

“Our aim with Game4Good is to demonstrate the value of video gaming beyond entertainment by creating games with a purpose, whether it’s for workforce development, training, education, or career pathways,” he said. “We want to show the impact of this approach and create a strong infrastructure on a statewide level.”

The July 29 tournament will feature Super Smash Bros. Ultimate matches, showcasing players’ skills in a 1v1 format, with single elimination in the best-of-three rounds.

