In a world full of technology, books still matter — especially books about technology for kids.

For Baltimore-based Amber Ivey, who serves as the vice president of impact advisory at Social Finance, her debut children’s fiction book, “AI… Meets… AI: An Exciting Tale of Connection and Adventure, reflects a “deeply personal mission” to empower diversity and inclusion in the tech sector.

“At its core, it revolves around the crucial concept of representation,” Ivey told Technical.ly in a recent interview. “The characters that come to life within its pages, strong and diverse, draw inspiration from the most significant individuals in my life: my nieces and my soon-to-be-born nephew, whose birthday is celebrated within the book’s narrative.”

Inspired by these loved ones, this children’s book revolves around historically underrepresented groups — girls and Black children — in STEM fields. Ivey’s vision is to challenge the prevailing narrative, empowering young readers to envision themselves in tech-centric roles and realize that their potential and dreams are boundless.

“With these characters, I sought to capture their vibrant spirit and unique identity, serving as a powerful reminder to them and others like them that they possess the capacity to lead in a world driven by technology,” she said.

The story’s plot focuses on Addy, a young girl who explores daily life and friendship through Baltimore with a learning AI entity named Jaz. While it’s meant for single-digit-aged children, “AI… Meets… AI” tackles themes like diversity and inclusion in tech, as well as the ever-evolving role of AI in daily life, that are relevant to people of all ages.

Read more at Technical.ly

Like this: Like Loading...