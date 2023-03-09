A three-day business expo in Baltimore next week will give aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to hear from a former NFL player, a former chamber of commerce president, and other business leaders.

The 2023 Winners Conference “Millionaire Mindset” business expo will include free workshops and resources for financial planning, business development, real estate acquisition, investing, and more.

The event will take place March 17 to 19 at Life Changing Ministries (LCM) in West Baltimore’s Beechfield neighborhood.

After LCM head pastor Dr. Damian Hinton observed the economic challenges of his parishioners and his community, he was motivated to create an event that he said would “bring together individuals who could inspire and encourage.”

“In order to prosper, people just need the tools, resources and relationships,” he added.

Attendees will learn from leaders in their field of business and expertise, including headlining guest speaker Shawn Harper. After a 7-year career as an NFL player, Harper became an author and speaker and now travels the world motivating and unpacking strategies used by professional athletes to produce results and win.

The full weekend of activities will begin Friday, March 17, with topics including “Marketplace Leadership” and “Having Vision and Purpose.” The day will feature guest speaker Dr. Kenneth Robinson, head pastor of Dream Life Worship Center in Randallstown.

Day 2 of the conference will resume with breakfast, followed by break-out group sessions based upon specific areas of interest, including “Brand Ambassador,” “How to Establish an LLC and Business Credit,” “The Road to Grant Readiness,” “Starting an AIRBNB Business Without Owning Property,” “Unlock the Power of Dropshipping,” and “Tips for Writing a Winning Resume.”

Saturday’s lineup will include a luncheon and two keynote speakers: Will Holmes, the former President of the Baltimore Chamber of Commerce and founder of the Baltimore Economic Leadership League (BELL); and Dr. Jovan Walker-Jackson, an author, speaker and licensed financial advisor.

Additionally, vendors will be on site to share their services and products.

“A moment needed to be developed and created in order to facilitate basic skills,” Hinton said. “We wanted to do something unique to re-engage on what people have lost sight of, give tangible workable resources, build relationships to advance goals, and build a legacy beyond themselves.”

The weekend conference will conclude Sunday with a morning worship service with Hinton.

“This weekend is supposed to be a platform to engage our desire to become a hub of the community, not just spiritual nourishment, but resources,” he said.

This is a free event, however registration is strongly encouraged. Click here to register.

