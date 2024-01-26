Three Maryland museums have been nominated for the “Best Free Museum” category of USA Today’s “10Best” Readers’ Choice Awards.”

The local museums include the Baltimore Museum of Art; the Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum, also in Baltimore; and the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis.

The Maryland insitituions are in good company, with other nominees including the National Museum of African American History, the National Museum of American History, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, all in Washington, D.C.; among others.

Readers can cast their vote once per day now through Feb. 12 at noon on the competition’s website. As of this article’s publication, the BMA is currently in fifth place on the leaderboard, the Banneker-Douglass Museum is in 10th place, and the Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum is in 20th place.

The winning museums, based on the institutions that receive the most votes, will be announced on Feb. 23.

The BMA is located at 10 Art Museum Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218.

The Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum is located at 1320 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217.

The Banneker-Douglass Museum is located at 84 Franklin St., Annapolis, MD 21401.

