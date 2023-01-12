Baltimore County launches effort to identify and eliminate vacant homes — The Baltimore Sun

A quick look at some of the first bills filed during the 2023 General Assembly session — Maryland Matters

Former top federal prosecutor in Maryland Robert Hur to oversee Biden documents probe — WJZ-TV

Timonium community voices concerns over redevelopment, mass transit plan — WBAL-TV

Man wanted for alleged murder of MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta — WMAR-TV

Two landmark Bolton Hill apartment buildings hit the market — Baltimore Business Journal

