A proposal to add nine “transitional housing” studio apartments to the second and third story of the Immigrant House at Locust Point Community Church at 1308 Beason St. is seeking a letter of support from the Locust Point Civic Association (LPCA). Locust Point Community Church is partnering with Cornerstone Community Housing (CCH) and Earl’s Place on the project.

LPCA will be meeting tonight at the Francis Scott Key Elementary Middle School cafeteria to discuss the project and vote on whether to write a letter of support. The proposal has been debated in recent days on social media groups and discussed around the community, and both the LPCA and Locust Point Community Church encourage neighbors to be a part of the discussion tonight. The meeting is open to the community and starts at 730 pm.

The apartments will be for graduates of Earl’s Place Transitional Housing Program. Tenants, who are previously homeless men, will pay 30 percent of their gross income as rent.

