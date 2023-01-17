Judge turns down Marilyn Mosby’s request for a change of venue — Baltimore Brew
Baltimore Deputy Mayor Faith Leach, who spearheaded squeegee collaborative, named city administrator — The Baltimore Sun
Department of Health to provide free COVID tests at Wednesday’s inauguration — Maryland Matters
CFG Bank Arena renovation is on track, Oak View Group CEO says — Baltimore Business Journal
AI tool designed to find Baltimore’s dangerous vacant buildings undergoes testing — WJZ-TV
Dead humpback whale found washed up on Assateague Island — WBAL-TV