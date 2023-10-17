Anne Arundel County Police searching for five teens missing from roller skating facility — WJZ Baltimore (CBS)

Morgan State University students return to campus after mass shooting, call for increased security measures — WBFF Baltimore (Fox)

Baltimore County Council passes amendments to plastic bag ban two weeks before its start — Baltimore Sun

A Baltimore priest has been dismissed over 2018 sexual harassment settlement — WTOP News

Baltimore envisions year-round options after finding summer success by giving teens something to do before curfew — Baltimore Sun

