Can’t make it to Los Angeles next Monday to see filmmaker John Waters get his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Want to watch the ceremony with other John Waters fans?

The owners of the Senator and Charles theaters in Baltimore announced this week that they’re holding watch parties where fans can follow the hour-long ceremony in real time, on a big screen, free of charge.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has granted The Senator Theatre’s and the Charles Theatre’s requests for permission to live-stream the ceremony in the theaters’ historic auditoriums,” the owners wrote on social media.

“Baltimore is invited, at no charge, to attend and celebrate. Seating is limited and offered on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 2 p.m.”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk of Fame program, announced last year that Waters has been selected to receive a star in the motion picture category, after he was nominated by Outfest of Los Angeles.

This summer, officials followed up with more details: The event will take place on September 18 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Coast Time in the 6600 block of Hollywood Boulevard. It will be the 2,763rd star on the famous Walk. In addition to Waters, 77, speakers will include actresses Ricki Lake and Mink Stole and photographer Greg Gorman. Variety editor Marc Malkin will be the Master of Ceremonies.

The Walk of Fame ceremonies typically last an hour and have limited space for guests and spectators, since they’re held right out on the sidewalk.

Both the Senator, at 5904 York Road, and the Charles, at 1711 North Charles Street, are historic theaters that have been turned into multi-plexes with the addition of smaller theaters next to the original. The original theaters each have hundreds of seats. The owners, James “Buzz” Cusack and his daughter, Kathleen Cusack Lyon, are big Waters supporters.

The Senator has been the site of several world premieres of Waters films, including the 1988 version of “Hairspray” (February 16, 1988); “Cry-Baby” (March 14, 1990), and “Serial Mom” (April 5, 1994). The sidewalk in front the theater features the signatures of cast and crew members and other dignitaries who attended.

The Charles mounted a John Waters film series last year in honor of the 50th anniversary of “Pink Flamingos,” entitled “The Filthiest Films Ever Made…and Hairspray!” It was followed by a second series entitled “DEATH TO MAINSTREAM CINEMA: The Later Films of John Waters.”

When the Charles organized its “Filthiest Films” series, Waters made a short intro video that gave him a chance to thank his fans:

“My trash epics are still streaming in Baltimore, the town that inspired me, supported my work from the very beginning, the town where I still live and always will,” he said. “Thank you, fans, for letting me get away with it for 50 years. I own you my filthy life.”

At both Baltimore locations, doors will open half an hour before the ceremony starts in Los Angeles. For those who can’t get there, the chamber also plans to live stream the ceremony at walkoffame.com.

