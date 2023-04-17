For the first time ever, VidCon will hold an East Coast event this year – and it will happen right here in Baltimore.

The annual convention for online video creators and fans will take place at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Among the first round of video creators announced for the Baltimore convention are the Merrel Twins, Molly Burke, Aimsey, Ranboo, Queen Khamyra, and SeanDoesMagic, as well as a handful of local Baltimore creators, including CircleToonsHD, ContraPoints, and Rich Black Guy.

Attendees can purchase tickets online at VidCon’s website.

The convention’s expansion to the East Coast is a long time coming, said VidCon Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications Sarah Tortoreti.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding to the east coast, further solidifying VidCon’s presence and commitment to connecting fans from all over and celebrating those making the biggest impact on the digital world,” Tortoreti said in a statement. “It’s something we’ve been looking to do for some time, and it’s exciting that it’s finally coming to life. VidCon Baltimore will feature VidCon’s signature Industry and Community Tracks, where some of the biggest local and global creators across the gaming, lifestyle and comedy verticals will meet with a new group of fans, while top executives discuss the latest trends shaping the online video industry.”

Founded in 2010 by YouTubers and brothers John and Hank Green, also known as the “vlogbrothers,” VidCon was acquired in 2018 by Viacom (now Paramount).

The annual event was held in Los Angeles for its first two years before moving in 2012 to Anaheim, California. The organizers have also held international VidCon events in Amsterdam, Netherlands; London, United Kingdom; Melbourne, Australia; Singapore; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Mexico City, Mexico.

Last year’s VidCon Anaheim took a hybrid approach, allowing fans to livestream the event. The virtual option will continue this year with the Baltimore convention and other events.

