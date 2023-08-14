Exciting developments are in store for the Baltimore Peninsula waterfront neighborhood.

Real estate company MAG Partners has collaborated with Volo Sports to open the league’s first Baltimore multi-purpose sports entertainment venue.

Volo Sports is an adult social sporting league for players 21 and older that began in Baltimore. Thirteen years ago, a small team of 16 players would meet at Federal Hill Park to play a game of bocce.

Today, Volo Sports has grown to over 500,000 participants nationwide as a leading provider of adult sports with social and competitive leagues, pickup games, tournaments and recreational activities. Additionally they’ve grown from a single game of bocce to a variety of sports including kickball, field hockey, baseball, corn hole, bowling, and more.

Volo Beach, which will open this fall, will stretch across more than four acres of the waterfront community. The sporting facility will feature a beach sand area for volleyball, a concrete area for pickleball courts, and grassy fields for kickball, soccer and flag football. A number of members have already began playing volleyball on-site.

Picnic tables and corn hole boards will be available for use and live music will be featured on special occasions.

This is not Volo’s first facility. The group also has venues in Boston, Denver, and New York, with others on the horizon.

Baltimore’s Volo Beach location will also be utilized by youth leagues from the Volo Kids Foundation. Founded in 2015, the foundation was created to use sports to unite communities. The organization is open to all children regardless of skill set, and it aims to remove barriers such as finances and transportation for young athletes.

Volo Kids Foundation will serve almost 7,300 Baltimore children and youth this year. Moving forward, the organization plans to give 1 million kids access to free sports programs.

The new facility at Baltimore Peninsula plans to focus on youth from Brooklyn, Cherry Hill, Curtis Bay, Lakeland, Mt. Winans and Westport neighborhoods, which is a part of Baltimore Peninsula’s commitment to the continued growth of South Baltimore.

In the future, Volo and Baltimore Peninsula plan to work with various food and beverage vendors as well as restaurants. There will be more details to come as the organization prepares for the full launch in the fall.

In addition to the new facility, the league will continue to operate on all current fields. There will be no change in the usual operation. For a full list of locations click here.

