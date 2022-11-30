Mayor Scott vetoes City Council bill giving elected officials earlier pension — WMAR-TV

President Schatzel to leave Towson in February after seven years — The Towerlight

Arrests made in string of robberies of ride-share passengers in Baltimore — WBAL-TV

Hogan to gather with supporters amid White House speculation — Associated Press

Marilyn and Nick Mosby each report $0.00 in their campaign bank accounts — Baltimore Brew

Will Maryland replicate California’s ban on new gas cars by 2035? Advocates say it must. — The Baltimore Sun

Like this: Like Loading...