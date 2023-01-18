READ: Gov. Wes Moore’s prepared remarks upon his inauguration as the 63rd governor of Maryland — Maryland Matters
Aruna Miller makes national history as first South Asian woman to become lieutenant governor — WJZ-TV
Under Armour, UC Berkeley sponsorship deal ends — Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Police are exiting the special events management business — Baltimore Brew
Decrease in staff for gifted students proposed in Baltimore County Public Schools, concerning stakeholders — The Baltimore Sun
Howard County considers moving high school start times later — WBAL-TV