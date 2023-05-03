What’s next for Whitehall Market? Developer promises ‘big things’ on the horizon for Hampden food hall. — The Baltimore Sun
Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic president, Ruth Williams-Brinkley, to retire — Baltimore Business Journal
Caught “double-dipping” from the city and the school system, employee continued to work at Baltimore schools — Baltimore Brew
Maryland health department moves away from daily COVID reports; what does that signal for the pandemic? — Maryland Matters
How the Baltimore Painted Ladies Contest Became a Celebrated Tradition in Charles Village — Baltimore Magazine