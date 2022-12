Writer Laura Lippman captured this morning shot of what we’d like to call “Aurora Baltimorealis” over the harbor.

Maryland is running out of emergency rental assistance funding — The Baltimore Sun

New plan for BCPSS students gives them 3 snow days, the rest are virtual — WMAR-TV

Baltimore County to pay city $3M to true up water bill balances — WBAL-TV

Baltimore City Public Schools reacts to teacher salaries ranking lowest in Maryland — WJZ-TV

Groups ask high court to bar ‘exorbitant’ fees for government documents — Maryland Matters

