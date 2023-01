The morning light captured by Baltimore novelist Laura Lippman, and shared via Twitter.

Residents react to six new squeegee ban zones in Baltimore – WMAR-TV

Colleges consider delaying tuition bills for those affected by savings plan glitches – The Sun

Emotional Hogan bids Maryland farewell – Maryland Matters

Md. sees $479M in sports betting in first full month of operations – Baltimore Business Journal

Coalition opposing Hopkins police force files lawsuit – WBFF-TV

Like this: Like Loading...