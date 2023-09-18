Welcome to The Federal Hill Lofts located at 1000 S. Charles Street–the coolest buildings you didn’t know existed. Once a former bowling alley–Southway Lanes circa 1939–, these lofts are tucked away right in the heart of Federal Hill above the CVS on historic South Charles Street. Unit 301 is one of the premiere units and rarely ever available. Located on the 3rd floor with TONS of natural light, it and has sweeping views of the city including Ravens Stadium through the 7 foot+ windows that run the entire length of this L shaped unit. The ceilings are over 10 feet tall and have exposed rafters, industrial ductwork, exposed beams and huge skylight and space, space, space galore. This unit is over 1800+ square feet of open concept living. There are no private bedroom walls though there are existing partition walls. The space most commonly used as the primary suite has a walk in closet and direct access to a full bathroom with double vanity. The second sleeping space or office is at the opposite side of the unit and access to a second full bathroom. The kitchen is large with a center island made from the original floors of the old bowling alley. There are industrial lights, tons of cabinets and lots of counter space. Additionally there is a separate storage room with stackable washer and dryer. Last but not least is the new sliding glass doors to the private roof deck. This is an elevator building and also comes with one parking space in the lot behind the building.

