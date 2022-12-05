Photo courtesy of Frostee Tree Farm.

Picking out a natural Christmas tree is an annual tradition that gets everyone in the mood for the holiday season. Whether you are looking to spend a whole day with the family searching for the perfect tree, cutting it down, and hauling it home yourself, or you want to pick a tree from a lot and have someone else do the heavy lifting, we’ve got you covered.

Non-profit faith-based organization City of Refuge Baltimore, which helps families transition out of crisis, and Love Wins Movement, a non-profit that’s dedicated to meeting the needs of local community members, have partnered to host a Christmas tree sale at two locations. Fresh trees will be available at City of Refuge offices, located at 101 W. Dickman St. and 8187 Telegraph Road. All proceeds go to the benefit of children in the local community. The organizations are seeking volunteers to serve at both tree lots.

Baltimore’s waterfront Cuban restaurant Little Havana Restaurant y Cantina will have pre-cut trees for sale anytime the restaurant is open. And they offer free delivery to anyone in the South Baltimore area.

Valley View Farms in Cockeysville offers fresh cut and artificial trees. Fresh trees are balled, burlapped, and available for delivery with a fee. Tree species include Norway spruce, Colorado blue spruce, and white pine. The farm will also make custom arrangements for outdoor pots, mantels, and mailboxes.

Davidson Christmas Tree Farm in Upperco has over 30,000 trees ranging from four feet all the way to 20 feet. They provide pre-cut trees or trees guests can cut themselves. Cutting assistance, tree shaking, baling, and drilling are all done on farm, at no charge. A snack bar, gift shop, and a variety of fresh wreaths for sale are also available to customers.

The family-owned Wolfe’s Pine Valley Farms in Sykesville is in its 43rd season of tree farming. The 110-acre field includes a wide selection of trees such as Fraser, Douglas, concolor, and Korean firs. Guests can choose and cut their tree straight from the field in sizes up to 12 feet. The farm’s indoor barn offers hot chocolate, hot cider, snacks for sale, gifts, and custom wreaths made of fresh-cut material from their farm.

Payne Christmas Trees & Holiday Market, located in Elkridge, is a full holiday experience. The market has hundreds of decorated or DIY wreaths, mantelpieces, and centerpieces. They also offer holiday decorations including ornaments, lights, signs, stocking stuffers, and collectibles. Christmas trees are freshly cut, baled, and secured onto your vehicle at no extra cost. Additionally, the shop serves hot chocolate and hot apple cider, and Santa makes evening visits to families in the market, weather permitting.

Frostee Tree Farm in Perry Hall has 15 acres of ready-to-cut trees ranging from five to 10 feet, including blue spruce, white pines, and Douglas Fir trees. The farm provides saws, tree baling, drilling and shaking for free. The farm also offers potted White pine, Norway spruce, green giants, white oak, and burr oak and a selection of bagged trees. Bagged trees are grown directly in the bag to provide the best root system possible for transplanting. They provide easier handling for transporting a tree indoors for the holiday.

Visit each individual farm’s website for pricing, hours and any additional information.

