Fireworks will be lighting up the night sky Tuesday for Fourth of July.

If you’re still looking for a way to celebrate the holiday, look no further. Baltimore Fishbowl has you covered with the biggest Fourth of July events happening around Baltimore and its surrounding areas.

What: Star-Spangled Celebration in Baltimore City

When: July 4 at 3 p.m. p.m.

Where: Inner Harbor

About: The day will begin around 3 p.m. with food and entertainment at West Shore Park. The festivities will continue with performances at the Inner Harbor Amphtheater from 4-6:30 p.m. Then at 8 p.m., the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will put on a concert alongside spoken word artist Wordsmith, as they perform music from American composers like Geroge Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Valerie Coleman, and more. The night will culminate with a fireworks display over the harbor around 9:15 p.m.

What: Pet Parade & Talent Show

When: July 4 at 9 a.m.

Where: American Visionary Art Museum

About: Pets and their owners can parade through AVAMs campus, and a pet talent show will begin after the parade ends. The talent show, held outside because the museum is closed on July 4, will include trophies for Most Visionary Pet 2023, the People’s Choice Award, Most Patriotic, Star-spangled, Yankee Doodle Dandy Pet Award, and others.

What: The 7th Annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival

When: July 4 from 1-10 p.m.

Where: Middle Branch Park

About: The free festival will feature “local, regional and national music performances” as well as art-making and children’s activities. The festival concludes with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

What: Annapolis 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Parade starts at Amos Garrett Boulevard, and ends at Susan Campbell Park

About: A parade through Annapolis will feature marching bands, fire trucks, service clubs and more. After the parade, attendees can watch the fireworks over Annapolis Harbor.

What: Howard County’s July 4th Fireworks

When: July 4 from 5-10 p.m.

Where: Columbia Lakefront

About: Live music and fireworks will take place at the Columbia Lakefront. Holly Montgomery will perform at 6 p.m. followed by Sugaray Rayford at 7:30 p.m., and then fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m. Food trucks for dinner and dessert will be at the event.

What: Frederick’s 4th – An Independence Day Celebration

When: July 4 from noon until dusk

Where: Baker Park in Frederick

About: Baker Park will feature performances on two different stages, along with amusements for kids. A cornhole tournament commences at 4:30 p.m. The fireworks show begins at dusk, firing off from Parkway Elementary School.

What: Towson 4 on the 4th & 1776 Family Fun Run

When: July 4 at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Where: Races begin at the courthouse in Towson

About: Preceding the parade, two races held on the morning of July 4th will take participants along the parade route and through Towson University’s campus.

What: Annual Independence Day Ride to Ft McHenry

When: July 4 at 8 a.m.

Where: The ride starts at Baltimore-Annapolis Trail Park

About: Ride your bike from Severna Park to Ft McHenry and Fells Point, and then enjoy coffee and pastries at Pitango Gelato before going back to Severna Park.

