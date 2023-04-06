A new Baltimore event is promising wine-lovers a grape time at the Inner Harbor later this spring.

The first-ever Wine Village in Baltimore will run from May 11-29 at West Shore Park and along the waterfront promenade. It is being put on by the same organizers as the Inner Harbor German Christmas Village.

The village will take place at 501 Light St. on the west side of the Inner Harbor. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Food and drinks are pay-as-you-go.

The event will feature local and international wine vendors, as well as arts and crafts vendors.

In addition to beverages, attendees can nourish their palettes with German and other European culinary offerings, including bratwurst, sauerkraut, Belgian fries, charcuterie cones, and more.

Visitors will also be able to ride a carousel; get their face painted; play games such as cornhole, giant Jenga, and 4-in-a-row; and relax in a wine garden.

There will be movie nights on weekdays, and live performances on Fridays through Sundays.

The village will be open 3-10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 1-10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays as well as on Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

