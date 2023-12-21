“I get by with a little help from my friends.”

These lyrics from The Beatles’ 1967 song, “With A Little Help From My Friends,” resonate with the approach behind coworking. Whether you do it in a dedicated coworking space or a coffee shop, embracing the community aspect behind taking a break from home and collaborating with friends can pay dividends. This kind of work environment — or, really, any kind — can reinforce the importance of essentials like food, strong Wi-Fi and comfortable seating to the strongest work possible.

Of course, some more traditional coworking spaces did, in fact, struggle or die during or after the pandemic. WeWork is just the most prominent example of a broader trend. But these Baltimore cafes, restaurants and food halls still appear to be standing.

To help the office-less among you, we’ve put together a condensed version of our annual coworking guide that focuses on places more public than the typical rent-requiring spots. They come complete with snacks, because who can resist a little extra fuel for creativity or coding?

Read more at Technical.ly

Like this: Like Loading...