Purchase your passes today for the 112th running of the My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races. Slated for Saturday, April 15, this is one of Maryland’s oldest and most competitive days of timber racing, and it will benefit The Manor Foundation. Presented by PNC, gates will open at 10:00am with the first race scheduled for 1:30pm. Our race sponsors include The Butler Cabin, Maury, Donnelly and Parr, The Naylor Family Foundation, Cambria Veterinary and Gladden Farm and Kinsley Construction . The Manor Races would also like to thank Jones Junction, The Mill, The Maryland Jockey Club, Harford County, Klein’s Family Markets, Fidelity Power Systems, Maryland Jockey Club, 1st/bet and Brown Advisory for their support. Photo Caption: Douglas Lees

What: My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Gates open at 10am; First Race at 1:30pm

Where: Jarrettsville Pike (MD 146) at Pocock Road in Monkton, Maryland

Details: The My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races, one of Maryland’s oldest and most competitive days of timber racing, will be run for the benefit of The Manor Foundation. Since 1909, this exciting day of equestrian sport has marked the beginning of spring in the Harford County countryside! The afternoon includes 4 steeplechase races: The My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Race, sponsored by The Butler Cabin and Maury Donnelly and Parr, with a $50,000 purse (and the first of Maryland’s Steeplechase Triple Crown), The John Rush Streett Memorial and The Thomas H. Voss Memorial, both with $20,000 purses, and The John D. Schapiro Memorial, which has a $15,000 purse. The day is presented by PNC. In addition to the races, guests will be able to enjoy a fantastic day on the Manor with live bluegrass music from the Mayo Family Band and horse-themed merchandise tents and food trucks.

The Manor Races will feature food trucks, serving delicious food all race day. The crowd favorite Lead Line pony race, the Mini Manor, will feature our youngest jockeys and their ponies at 12:30 pm. (Have a child who would like to participate? Entries can be made by visiting usponyracing.com) Bring your family out for a fantastic day of outdoor fun and premier jump racing.

Any race questions or sponsorship information, please email info@manorraces.com.

**All photos by Douglas Lees

