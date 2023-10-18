Twenty Baltimoreans are among the 2023 Weaver Awardees, including artists, activists and community organizers.

The Weaver Awards are a joint effort between M&T Bank and the Aspen Institute’s “Weave: The Social Fabric Project.” The 20 award winners will each receive $5,000 grants and a network of support for their local community level projects and outreach efforts spreading trust and connection in Baltimore City.

Winners come from many different backgrounds and work in neighborhoods across the city. They include a yoga teacher, a Broadway dancer, a minister, a basketball coach, a Reiki master and sound healer, two master gardeners, a chef, an entrepreneur, and a comedian.

“The Weaver Awardee projects are all different, yet all inspire neighbors to form broad and deep relationships to meet a community’s shared needs and build social trust,” reads the press release announcing the awardees. “These community ‘weavers’ recognize the inherent dignity in all people, create belonging, and invite mutual support.”

The act of ‘weaving’ has four main characteristics:

Local – it is based in a place and mainly in-person

– it is based in a place and mainly in-person Relational – it is aimed at creating continuing relationships

– it is aimed at creating continuing relationships Mutual – it assumes everyone can offer value to others, regardless of their circumstances

– it assumes everyone can offer value to others, regardless of their circumstances Inclusive – it reaches out to people across differences and focuses on what is shared

All awardees are 18 years and older, and the awards are not meant for large nonprofits. The Weaver Awards honor those who go beyond serving their neighbors into forging emotional connection, lasting relationships, and cementing a strong, inclusive social fabric.

“Americans are isolated and divided right now, and we need to heal our nation from the ground up,” said Frederick Riley, Executive Director of the Aspen Institute’s Weave Project. “These weavers are creating trust and connection in their neighborhoods and showing us the path to a strong, united America. The Weaver Awards hold them up as an inspiration to each of us and give them needed funds for neighborhood projects.”

“These Weaver Awardees are pivotal leaders in our community, helping to spark changes that can lead to a stronger Baltimore,” says Augie Chiasera, M&T Regional President for Greater Baltimore. “Their efforts address urgent needs within Baltimore while also creating more inclusive communities where everyone feels valued and empowered to thrive.”

M&T has funded the Weaver Awards grants each of the three years it has been offered to city residents.

This year’s awardees were selected from 131 applicants by a panel of community advocates and past awardees familiar with Baltimore’s communities and challenges. Winners will be honored at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16 when the Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals, and at a Weaver Award Celebration on November 4, 2023 in the Panway neighborhood.

Here is the list of 2023 Weaver Awardees:

Corin “Tiny” Adams , East Baltimore: A former Morgan State basketball star and Loyola University Maryland men’s coach providing tutoring, life skills and mentorship to youth.

, East Baltimore: A former Morgan State basketball star and Loyola University Maryland men’s coach providing tutoring, life skills and mentorship to youth. Ulysses Archie, Jr., Irvington: A master gardener uplifting communities through collaborative urban farming and offering healing via chick-raising programs for children.

Irvington: A master gardener uplifting communities through collaborative urban farming and offering healing via chick-raising programs for children. Monique Bess, Southwest Baltimore: Founder of BlakBoxxRadio, amplifying neighborhood voices and fostering positive community interactions through live shows and storytelling.

Southwest Baltimore: Founder of BlakBoxxRadio, amplifying neighborhood voices and fostering positive community interactions through live shows and storytelling. Sanahara Ama Chandra Brown , Greenmount West: A Reiki master and sound healer organizing community gatherings centered on awareness, stress relief, and energy healing.

, Greenmount West: A Reiki master and sound healer organizing community gatherings centered on awareness, stress relief, and energy healing. Michael Cornish , Druid Hill: Founder of Dads United, transforming vacant lots into safe spaces while fostering a supportive community of fathers.

, Druid Hill: Founder of Dads United, transforming vacant lots into safe spaces while fostering a supportive community of fathers. Crystal Forman, East Baltimore: A wellness educator and gardener driving community engagement around sustainable, plant-based food and nutrition education.

East Baltimore: A wellness educator and gardener driving community engagement around sustainable, plant-based food and nutrition education. Jason Harris , Upton/West Baltimore: A technologist using large-scale robotics projects to inspire youth towards STEM careers and ethical technology use that supports their communities.

, Upton/West Baltimore: A technologist using large-scale robotics projects to inspire youth towards STEM careers and ethical technology use that supports their communities. Melony Hill , Greater Baltimore City: A mental health advocate offering workshops and events, providing trauma survivors with spaces to converse and heal.

, Greater Baltimore City: A mental health advocate offering workshops and events, providing trauma survivors with spaces to converse and heal. Lucia Islas , Greater Baltimore City: An immigrant supporter connecting new city residents and facilitating resource access, language classes, and skill-building.

, Greater Baltimore City: An immigrant supporter connecting new city residents and facilitating resource access, language classes, and skill-building. Diana Martinez , Greater Baltimore City: A yoga and wellness teacher blending boxing with mindfulness to help youth regulate emotions and prioritize wellness.

, Greater Baltimore City: A yoga and wellness teacher blending boxing with mindfulness to help youth regulate emotions and prioritize wellness. Cjay Philip , Greenmount: A former Broadway actor and choreographer using dance and performing arts to enhance family creativity, self-esteem, and community connection.

, Greenmount: A former Broadway actor and choreographer using dance and performing arts to enhance family creativity, self-esteem, and community connection. Danielle Pinder, Park Heights: A community mobilizer ensuring youth in her neighborhood have the resources, support, and connections to thrive in business and work.

Park Heights: A community mobilizer ensuring youth in her neighborhood have the resources, support, and connections to thrive in business and work. Anthony Sartori, Locust Point: A social entrepreneur creating awareness and providing resources for mental health through displays that share personal stories of suicide’s impact.

Locust Point: A social entrepreneur creating awareness and providing resources for mental health through displays that share personal stories of suicide’s impact. Leslie Smith , Greater Baltimore City: A church-based worker linking aspiring and established entrepreneurs to provide mentorship and practical skills to support Black business owners.

, Greater Baltimore City: A church-based worker linking aspiring and established entrepreneurs to provide mentorship and practical skills to support Black business owners. Cherring Spence, Parklane: A pastor who brought neighbors together to revitalize a long-abandoned park and is launching a program teaching kids to build and maintain bicycles.

Parklane: A pastor who brought neighbors together to revitalize a long-abandoned park and is launching a program teaching kids to build and maintain bicycles. Sean Stinnett , West Arlington: A grassroots leader engaging youth in regular community cleanups that provide earnings, teach responsibility and foster relationships.

, West Arlington: A grassroots leader engaging youth in regular community cleanups that provide earnings, teach responsibility and foster relationships. Nicole “Nikki” Stokes, Greater Baltimore City: A community advocate creating an interactive exhibit of wall art and sensory rooms to spread awareness of intellectual differences.

Greater Baltimore City: A community advocate creating an interactive exhibit of wall art and sensory rooms to spread awareness of intellectual differences. Fred “Big Fred” Watkins , Greater Baltimore City: A comedian combining comedy and advocacy to support young people in school programs that build confidence and address bullying.

, Greater Baltimore City: A comedian combining comedy and advocacy to support young people in school programs that build confidence and address bullying. Jennifer West , Curtis Bay: An educator who involves school kids and families in gardening, cooking, and learning to improve mental and physical health through food.

, Curtis Bay: An educator who involves school kids and families in gardening, cooking, and learning to improve mental and physical health through food. Shaleece Williams, Central West Baltimore: A nonprofit leader offering seminars for young people, 14-24, to give them skills and networking opportunities to bolster their leadership.

Like this: Like Loading...