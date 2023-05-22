Life can be super hectic! Between work, school, family, and friends, finding time for Jewish self-improvement might be the last thing on your mind. But what if we told you that incorporating Jewish culture into your daily routine doesn’t have to feel like a chore? In fact, it can be super fun and rewarding! Here are five easy ways to infuse Jewish learning and living into activities you already love.

1. Cooking

Mom chef Jamie Geller has a YouTube channel with over 44,000 followers and more than 7.8 million views! According to her about section, “Jamie Geller’s the champion of quick and easy cooking. Because when you’re a mom of six, the only thing that’s more important than what’s on the table is having more time for the moments that happen around it.” If you are looking for a new Jewish food to cook or a great weeknight dinner, Jamie is for you!

2. Listen to Music

Whether your taste in music is Billy Joel, Rush, Doja Cat, Pink or Bleachers, finding a Jewish musical performer to love is easy. Looking for something international? Netta Barzilai is the 2018 Eurovision winner from Israel. Raising Jewish children? Take a listen to one of 82 curated playlists by PJ Library on Spotify.

3. Check out a Podcast

Looking for something fun, Jewish, and timely? Try out the Chutzpod! According to their website, “Chutzpod! is a weekly podcast in which Rabbi Shira Stutman, Joshua Malina and honored guests bring a Jewish lens to life’s toughest questions: Who do I want to be in this one life? How do we work to heal this broken world? And how, dear G-d, did gefilte fish become a thing? It’s a podcast for people of all or no faiths; Hebrew school truants and proud yeshiva graduates; those who want to be inspired but don’t want to schlep to synagogue; basically, anyone trying to live a meaningful life during these trying times.”

