The Royal Blue Bar cocktail options. Photo courtesy of The Royal Blue Bar.

The Station North Arts District has a brand-new bar with a classic retro vibe: The Royal Blue Bar.

Co-owners Randy Coffren and Rich Pugh, who also own Snake Hill Sausage Grill and Johnny Rad’s Pizzeria Tavern, have collaborated once again on a new concept. The pair purchased a building in May 2021 and brought on minority partner Jimmy Crawford to give the arts and entertainment district a new dining option.

The 4,000-square-feet space features a living room-esqe lounge area sandwiched between a front bar with dining room seating and a back bar with a dance floor and disco ball in the center of the room.

The Royal Blue didn’t hold a grand opening celebration. Instead, throughout the month of October they rolled out soft lunches during the day and welcomed guests for their first official opening night on the weekend of Halloween.

The owners wanted to open the doors and slowly get things moving, and they’re “getting there pretty quickly,” says Coffren. “There are still plans to expand on the menu, see what sticks and nail that down.”

The bar and restaurant offers an extensive beer list, including local brands like Union craft beers, and hand-crafted cocktails like homemade frozen rosé. Foods include handhelds, salads, vegan and vegetarian options, and sweet treats like pretzel donuts and funnel cake fries.

Every weekday from 5 to 6 p.m. the bar will host happy hour “Tots and Tinis” with $5 tater tots and $5 gin or vodka martinis. Taters and Tinis Happy Hour. Photo courtesy of The Royal Blue Bar.

Every Friday and Saturday, a guest DJ will spin in the bar’s back room from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., turning the restaurant into a dance party.

“We want to appeal to everyone,” says Coffren. “So we’re diligent about having a good program with a DJ and not feeling a stagnant niche. Not just hip hop, funk, or pop. Something for everybody. We’re trying to be a neighborhood, comfortable spot where everyone just has a good time.”

