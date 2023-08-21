If you need to take the bus from Westgate, in the southwestern corner of Baltimore, across to Middle River, to the city’s east into Baltimore County, it might set you back nearly two-hours and a couple of transfers.

Officials hope that trip can be knocked down to an hour if you decide to hop on the new QuickLink 40, a new east-west route with fewer stops that cuts straight through the heart of downtown.

The new pilot service was announced by Governor Wes Moore in June and is meant to provide expanded east-west travel services while plans for the Red Line take shape.

“We need to make improvements today,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “The Red Line is moving forward, and we’re excited about that, but we need to make improvements today for the riders along that corridor. And that’s what this service does.”

Read more at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...