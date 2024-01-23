The second “Candlelight at the Peale” concert will feature vocalist Rosalinda Sherman in an event leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Billed as a “celebration of music, community, and the joy of pre-Valentine vibes,” the event is part of the Candlelight Concert Society’s collaboration with the Peale, and will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Peale Museum.

Entitled “A Prelude to Romance,” the concert program is filled with love songs billed as ideal for early Valentine’s Day celebration. The program also includes an homage to Etta James and pieces by Taylor Swift, Adele, Christina Perry, Natalie Cole, Ashe and FINNEAS.

Sherman grew up in Howard County and began focusing on music in high school. She attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, majoring in Vocal Performance and Music Business. She has performed for the Polish American Arts Council in Washington D.C. and the Blue Angels Foundation in Annapolis.

The Candelight Society’s mission, according to its website, is to “present the finest national and international chamber music ensembles and soloists, to provide young people with a stimulating introduction to the performing arts, and to reach out to those with limited opportunities to experience the arts.”

Attendees will be able to enjoy champagne and chocolate and have the chance to meet Sherman after her performance.

Tickets for the concert event are $25 per show, and for each adult ticket an accompanying child up to the age of 17 will receive a ticket free of charge. Student tickets are free. Tickets for groups of 10 or more cost $15 per person.

