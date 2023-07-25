Live authentically. A world of enchantment, where dreams meet reality in a symphony of strong architecture and a design forward palette. Nestled within a lush, vibrant tapestry of natural elements, this extraordinary home comes alive. Relish the drive home by way of a picturesque lane of enchanting storybook trees. An ode to modern living and enduring style. A European styled saltwater pool beckons you for a dip well into the fall. You are surrounded by nature’s most resplendent treasures. Where a profusion of native wildlife thrives; deer, chipmunks, rabbits, and a multitude of backyard birds. Here, the boundaries between inside and outside blur. An invitation for you to embrace the splendors of your sunlit backyard. Delight in the ever-changing scenery. Majestic trees surround your property, offering an organic sense of privacy while cradling your lifestyle experience with a gentle, soothing rustle. Enjoy outdoor dining and gathering with friends on your multitiered outdoor terrace. Open concept kitchen that serves as the heart of this inviting abode. Ignite your culinary enthusiasm. Streamlined and functional. The cooking space flows effortlessly into the gathering spaces, creating an ambiance of togetherness that defines the true essence of home. The verdant dining room/library encourages stimulating conversations into the wee hours and doubles as a particle project/homework space. Large windows punctuate the walls, framing expansive views of greenery and beyond. Sunlight dances freely. An exquisitely appointed primary suite, where a sense of tranquility embraces you the moment you step inside. The luxe spa bath is a veritable oasis of indulgence. Radiant floors and Robern mirrors. Immerse yourself and soak with an abundance of natural light. A serene retreat. Full finished lower level with a plethora of possibilities. Complete with a private guest suite and outdoor access. Each moment spent within these walls becomes an indelible memory, a chapter in the novel of your life. A very special place to call home. Equidistant from Hunt Valley Towne Center and Foundry Mall and Greenspring Station. This home is also offered as a package including an additional lot. See Bright MLS listing – MDBC2073948. The art of uniting human and home. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home. Please book your appointment now. In the event the active date changes, you will be notified. The art of uniting human and home.

Like this: Like Loading...