AFRAM Baltimore is presenting $1,000 grants to nonprofit and community organizations that host existing and established Juneteenth events. The deadline for applications is May 11, and applicants will be notified by May 25 if they’ve received an award.

President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation legally freed all enslaved people in Confederate states at the beginning of 1863, though the state remained under the Confederacy’s control. Juneteenth commemorates the day of June 19, 1865 when 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to announce the emancipation of the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state.

From the Smithsonian’s website, “Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day. Although it has long [been] celebrated in the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most Americans.”

This year’s AFRAM Juneteenth celebration will take place on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, and will feature a lineup of music paying tribute to 250 years of hip hop and celebrating the anniversary of Baltimore club music. The Isley Brothers are headlining, and the musical celebration will also feature Ty Dolla$, Kid Capri, Spinderella, and many more.

The festival will take place at Druid Hill Park, and in addition to the music there will be vendors and food available for everyone’s enjoyment. According to AFRAM’s website, the festival draws crowds of more than 100,000 people each year.

The website describes the festival as “a family-oriented event filled with entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health and wellness, and more.” The festival is presented by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. It is free to the public and will go forward rain or shine.

In addition to accepting applications for Juneteenth grants, AFRAM is still partnering with vendors and accepting applications for volunteers. To find out more about any of these opportunities and the festival itself, click here.

