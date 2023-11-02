Temperatures may be dropping, but The Village of Cross Keys has ice cream on their minds.

Caves Valley Partners announced on Wednesday that Always Ice Cream Company will open a store in the Village Shops, promising to bring its crafted blend of premium, homemade ice cream to Cross Keys. “The store’s sleek, contemporary design will create a cutting-edge allure in the new jewel box building being constructed near the main entrance to the Village Shops,” read the press release announcing the arrival of the latest cool tenant.

“On warm, beautiful days like the ones we had this past week, I wish there were a place nearby where we could go out for a delicious scoop of ice cream in an upscale, relaxed setting,” said Arsh Mirmiran, the partner at Caves Valley Partners leading the development of Cross Keys. “Starting in the spring of 2024, anyone in the area will be able to do so at Always Ice Cream Company’s new location at Cross Keys.”

Always Ice Cream Company was co-founded by brothers Mark and Adam Cohen, who prioritized creating top-tier ice cream and an elevated customer experience. The company creates its ice cream using only uncomplicated, natural ingredients with minimal preservatives, added sugars, or artificial flavors.

Mark Cohen (L) and Adam Cohen (R), co-founders of Always Ice Cream Company.

“Our goal is for every bite to deliver a unique and exceptional flavor experience,” Mark Cohen said. “Whether it’s the tang of our key lime pie ice cream, the sweetness of our strawberry ice cream, or one of our other flavors, the taste is the same each and every time.”

“For example, our renowned homemade apple pie ice cream integrates a complete, freshly baked apple pie,” Adam Cohen said. “This is just one of many recipes which have evolved over the past 20 years to create treats for your taste buds. If you can’t wait until the spring, visit our website for a complete list of restaurants and grocery stores where our ice cream is sold.”

Always Ice Cream Company was voted Best of Annapolis and Central Maryland for Ice Cream, Frozen Treats, Dessert, Place to Take Out-of-Towners, and Place to Take Your Kids in “What’s Up? Magazine.”

“Landing a top notch, creative ice cream concept has been one of the goals for Cross Keys since we undertook the redevelopment effort,” Mirmiran said. “We are very pleased to have connected with the Cohen brothers at Always Ice Cream Company. They run an impressive operation, and the passion of the family and the employees for the brand and product is special.”

The store’s flavors change daily, and include creative combinations like Blue Angel, Cookie Monster, and Penguin Tracks. Vegan or dairy-free varieties are available in a variety of flavors, like Matcha, Peanut Butter Oreo, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Coconut Chocolate Chip, Pumpkin, and many more.

Always Ice Cream Company also offers ice cream cakes in a variety of flavors for any occasion, brownie sandwiches, Belgian waffles, nutty buddies, and custom soft serve along with gluten-free ice cream and cones.

“Always Ice Cream Company is going to find itself being a destination for a lot of customers,” Mirmiran said. “The store will enjoy a symbiotic relationship with several existing tenants such as Kiddie Calvert, Baltimore School of Music, SparTea, and Pied Piper as well as the additional restaurant uses that are under construction and opening this coming spring and summer. The number of schools and multiple sports clubs, like Coppermine, located within a five-minute drive of Cross Keys will also drive strong traffic to Always Ice Cream Company’s first Baltimore-area location and fifth location overall.”

