From now until Oct. 2, NFL fans can submit applications to be their favorite team’s Fan of the Year as part of the nationwide contest by Captain Morgan.

Thirty-two fans will be selected, one from each NFL team. Fans can either submit an application for themselves or on behalf of another fan.

“There’s no question NFL fans are one of the most dedicated fanbases in sports,” Anne Nosko, Vice President of Captain Morgan said in a press release. “Win or lose, they show up for their teams week after week and deserve to be celebrated. That’s what the NFL Fan of the Year contest is all about and why Captain Morgan is thrilled to be a part of it, spicing things up as the Official Spiced Rum of the NFL for our third year in a row.”

The 32 winners — one for each team — will receive perks throughout the season such as prizes and exclusive experiences, while also representing their team’s fan base at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Ultimate Fan of the Year will be recognized at the NFL’s annual end-of-season NFL Honors event.

“We are excited to spotlight our incredible fans through the NFL Fan of the Year Program presented by Captain Morgan,” Bobby Gallo, NFL Senior Vice President of Club Business Development, said in a press release. “Our fans continue to spice up the game, they bring their energy all year long, and they consistently show their passion for the game and their favorite team. We are thrilled to expand the Fan of the Year program to show our appreciation and to further celebrate our fans.”

Any fans above the age of 21 can visit the NFL’s website to nominate themselves or someone else for the NFL’s Fan of the Year contest.

