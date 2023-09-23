Artscape will be back on Sunday, as the weather conditions from Tropical Storm Ophelia that caused organizers to cancel Saturday’s activities are expected to improve enough to resume the final day of the Baltimore arts festival.

Sunday’s Artscape events will run from noon to 5 p.m., beginning one hour later than originally scheduled to allow vendors and volunteers time to set up, organizers said.

Rain remains in the forecast Sunday, but winds are expected to calm down that day compared to Saturday’s gusts.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, which puts on the festival, said they made the decision to resume Artscape for Sunday after consulting with the mayor’s office, the Baltimore fire department, and the city’s emergency management office.

“The safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers, artists, and attendees remain our utmost Concern,” BOPA’s interim CEO, Todd Yuhanick, said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor weather conditions and take any necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all.”

A flash mob dance performance organized by Dance Baltimore was set to take place Saturday, but was canceled with the rest of that day’s events.

Dance Baltimore founder and director Cheryl Goodman confirmed to Baltimore Fishbowl on Saturday afternoon that the performance has been rescheduled for Sunday. It will take place at 3 p.m. at the stage at Charles and Lafayette streets.

The studio originally planned to hold two classes to teach the flash mob dance, but added more after receiving immense interest from dancers wanting to participate in the Artscape performance.

In total, Goodman estimates they taught the dance to at least 120 people. With the change of date for the performance, Goodman doesn’t expect all of those dancers to participate, but she hopes to still have a good turnout.

“If there are 50 to 70 people there, I will feel like that was a great number,” she said, adding that some participants were scheduled to travel from out of state or had prior commitments on Sunday.

Among the other events happening at Artscape on Sunday will be a free community concert by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, part of a gala celebration to welcome the BSO’s new music director Jonathon Heyward. That concert will take place at 4 p.m. at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

