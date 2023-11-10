Associated Black Charities (ABC) will host its first ever Equity in Action Conference on Saturday at Maryland Live! Convention Center in Hanover, Maryland.

This inaugural conference aims to be a transformative event, bringing together diverse groups of stakeholders committed to advancing equity. “The experience is tailor-made for corporations, organizations, community leaders, advocates, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and workers who are dedicated to advancing equitable opportunities for Black people,” reads the press release announcing the conference.

ABC expects the conference to serve as a platform for learning, collaboration, and commitment to equity. Attendees should find insight into creating safe, inclusive spaces in their workplaces and communities, as the event will feature a range of sessions and discussions focused on how to implement inclusive and anti-racist practices.

These will include how to redistribute resources and power in such a way that actively promotes true equity, challenging traditional norms, how to avoid performative DEI efforts, and driving change that leads to lasting impact. Additionally, there will be chances for Black professionals and entrepreneurs to learn how to break down barriers and navigate non-Black spaces.

“We are living in a pivotal moment,” said Chrissy M. Thornton, president and CEO of Associated Black Charities. “The Black community has faced centuries of systemic inequalities, and it’s time we take bold actions to address them and strategies to mitigate them openly. The Equity in Action Conference is a call to action, uniting all who care in our pursuit of positive change.” Thorton is leading two of the sessions at the conference.

ABC hopes that by promoting equity strategies, the conference will drive progress in overcoming social and economic disparities that disproportionately affect Black communities, leading to more sustainable experiences and outcomes for Black professionals and entrepreneurs.

Associated Black Charities was founded in 1985 as a “racial equity organization working as an educator, advocate, supporter, and convener to address and eliminate the barriers created by structural racism, and to advance long-term solutions that create new opportunities for Black people to thrive.”

The conference is on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8:30 am – 3:00 pm at Maryland Live! Convention Center, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD. Tickets are $125, and include breakfast, lunch, access to the conference, and the Black Wall Street exhibit area. To purchase tickets, please click this link. To find out more about the conference and the agenda, and sponsorship opportunities, please click this link.

