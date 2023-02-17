When a tipster asked Howard County officials to investigate an invitation-only sorority event at the library system’s Central Branch last fall, the county auditor sprung into action. The auditor’s staff staked out the evening function and later sought to interview library officials about their role.

But library staff, including President and CEO Tonya Aikens, would not fully participate in the inquiry and steered auditor questions to its lawyer. It says that as a state agency it is not subject to oversight by the county auditor, and library staff have denied any wrongdoing.

This week, Howard County auditor Craig N. Glendenning released a report saying that the office could not complete its inquiry into whether public funds were misused in holding the event because of that lack of cooperation.

But the report contained descriptions about Black women and their clothing entering the library for an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority reception that some found insensitive. And it exacerbated tensions between some council members about whether the inquiry was necessary, and whether the sorority and the library president were inappropriately singled out or targeted.

Opel Jones, the County Council vice chairperson, said the actions taken by Glendenning and his staff were overly aggressive and “appalling.”

“I’ve read the report twice, and I do not understand why they would have gone to such lengths,” Jones said. “There’s no cost to the library … So where’s the misuse of funds?”

But Council member David Yungmann, the lone Republican on the County Council, said the report was troubling and Glendening should have been allowed complete his investigation.

“How could you not be disturbed by the lack of transparency and cooperation from what could be a fairly simple investigation?” Yungmann said. “The auditor has the right to investigate this.”

Three days after the report’s release, the Howard County Library Board of Trustees said on Friday that it would conduct its own investigation into the event.

“The Howard County Library Board of Trustees and President and CEO take their responsibility to taxpayers and funders seriously,” the library system said in a statement. “The library system is governed by their Board of Trustees, and it is their responsibility to perform their statutory duties. We look forward to providing a response when the investigation is complete.”

In Howard County, the auditor is hired by and reports to the County Council, and operates to “serve as a ‘watch dog’ over the affairs of the Executive Branch, ensuring public funds are spent in accordance with budgets adopted by the County Council and other provisions of the County Charter and County Code,” according to the offices web site. The office maintains a system for anonymous reporting of “waste, fraud and abuse.” Glendenning said his office received an anonymous tip in early October 2022 that the Central Library branch was hosting a private event for a chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority.

The event was scheduled a day before the chapter’s 50th Anniversary party at Martin’s West in Baltimore.

When questioned, the library told Glendenning that it frequently hosts events free of charge and the sorority would pay for setup, security and other expenses.

The library reiterated this week to Baltimore Fishbowl that the system does not charge outside groups for use of library space.

The library maintained that the sorority function was a public event followed by a reception. However, Glendenning’s staff found promotional materials online that said the event was “by invitation only.” A copy of an invitation to an event at the Howard County Library System Central Branch contained in an auditor’s report.

The auditor found that the Central Library did host the event on Oct. 7, closing at 2 p.m., four hours early in preparation. The office’s report said it sough answers to whether staff were paid even though the library closed early, and who secured the library at the end of the event.

Auditor’s staff also staked out the event, and offered descriptions of what they found in the report. The report contained multiple references to “African-American women in white dresses” who attended. Jones found the references inappropriate and racially insensitive.

“I’m the only African American member of the County Council. And I’ve been dealing with issues like this,” Jones said.

AKA is a traditionally Black sorority but membership is open to all college women. It is tradition of sorority members to wear white for certain occasions.

Aikens, who is Black, has been the library system’s president and CEO since 2018 after leading the library system in Riverside, Calif. The county library system has earned a “five-star” designation, ranking it among the country’s top public libraries. The original complaint alleged that Aikens is a member of AKA; the library system on Friday said Aikens is not a member of any sorority.

Jones questioned the tactics employed by the auditor’s office during its review. Jones said Glendening and his staff interviewed library employees at the central branch in January, setting up what amounted to an “interrogation room.”

Jones also said he also found it odd that Glendenning asked him – and each member of the Council – to sign a letter endorsing the investigation without providing any background information about the probe.

When Glendenning asked for more interviews with the library’s staff, including Aikens, after the event, the library’s lawyers said the audit department had no jurisdiction over the library system.

Glendening declined to comment further this week, saying the report speaks for itself.

“After reading the report, I’m trying to find out where the misuse of funds is,” Jones said. “I belong to an organization … Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. I happened to be the former president of the local chapter. And we’ve had meetings at the library free of charge.”

