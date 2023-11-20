A vacant field right next to the current Deer Park Elementary School in Baltimore County will transform into Maryland’s first net-zero elementary school by 2025.

County and state leaders joined Deer Park students and staff to break ground on the $70.6-million-dollar project on Monday morning, wearing white and yellow construction hats to mark the occasion.

Superintendent Myriam Rogers said the new school will serve as a leading example for state environmental efforts, by producing and saving as much – or more – energy than it uses each year.

“You will see solar paneling on the roof, geothermal heating in the boiler room, smart technology that monitors when lights are on and off and when electric plugs can be used,” Rogers said. “I’m especially interested in seeing the school’s light tubes, which will be used to import natural sunlight to use in classrooms instead of artificial lighting.”

The new school will also alleviate enrollment pressures in a rapidly-growing community, Rogers said.

“Even as the neighborhoods grew and grew and grew, the original Deer Park Elementary School building has served generation after generation of children,” Rogers said. “Sixty-three years after Deer Park’s doors opened to students, a new Deer Park Elementary begins to rise. We know that it will pay dividends for the students of our county for decades to come.”

Read more at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...