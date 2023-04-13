Baltimore County is giving away 500 free trees to residents as a way of commemorating Earth Day, April 22.

The giveaway is a celebration of the county’s 20th anniversary as a designated Tree City USA, a recognition of green communities and their commitment to environmental stewardship.

Each household may order up to two trees and they must be pre-ordered online. Residents are encouraged to order early, as they are expected to go quickly.

Trees will be available for curbside pickup, hosted by the county’s Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability (EPS). Pickup will take place during pre-scheduled times on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at the Center for Maryland Agriculture and Farm Park, located at 1114 Shawan Road in Cockeysville.

The following Maryland native trees will be available: hackberry, persimmon, pin oak, redbud, river birch, serviceberry, slippery elm, sugar maple, sycamore, and white oak.

According to county officials, all of these trees are a good fit for Baltimore County soil types. They also require less watering than non-regional trees and are resistant to pests and diseases common to the county.

Residents who plant their own trees can record their locations on the county’s Environmental Reporter, which is an online tool that allows the public and the county to track environmental data.

Individuals who own land in the county can apply for trees next fall through the county’s Backyard Trees program or the Turf to Trees program.

In order to plant new trees through the Backyard Trees program, a minimum planting area of one-tenth of an acre is required.

The Turf to Trees program was created for larger areas of land, with 200 trees planted per acre to create rural reforestations. It includes three years of free maintenance.

Once planted, these new trees will help increase the county’s tree canopy, decrease excess stormwater runoff, reduce greenhouse gasses and provide animals with food, protection, and shelter.

For any additional information visit Baltimorecountymd.gov.

