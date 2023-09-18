Baltimore County leaders broke bread with older residents, during ‘No Senior Eats Alone Day.’ On the lunch menu at the Bykota Senior Center — mashed potatoes with baked chicken and steamed carrots.

But Lorita Martin, 65, told WYPR she stopped by for more than lunch Thursday afternoon. “I enjoy eating, period. Whatever they have today, I’m good with. Most of all just meeting friends and new people that’s what I come for.”

Martin is surrounded by hundreds of her peers, including a new bingo buddy she made recently, at the senior center. Celestine Simon, 65, is a newbie to the center who says attending has improved her outlook on life.

“I have family but they’re scattered,” said Simon who added Martin’s nudging is helping her break out of her shell.

According to the U.S census, about 20% of Baltimore County’s population — roughly 200,000 people — are adults over the age of 60.

In an effort to keep them from experiencing social isolation, the county is serving 1,300 meals at various sites and delivering 78 more, for those who are homebound, on ‘No Senior Eats Alone’ Day.

