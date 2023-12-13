After shutting down during the pandemic and missing out on a county grant, Night of Peace (NOP) is appealing to community members and local businesses to stay afloat. Staff at the emergency overnight shelter — which can host up to 8 families — say expenses also rose as the ventilation needed to be fixed due to COVID-19.

The shelter is unique in allowing whole families to stay together while getting back on their feet. In one instance, NOP housed a family of six, which included a baby on a feeding tube. “We don’t want to shut our doors,” said Heather Young Berry, who is the board chairperson and former president.

While supplies and volunteers are appreciated, Berry says the organization needs money to cover a $200,000 shortfall. In addition to GoFundMe, the nonprofit has sought financial support from churches and is looking to host a camp out in its parking lot next month.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...