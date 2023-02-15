Baltimore County is shooting to replace basketball hoops and other equipment at more than 175 basketball courts by this fall.

Some of the county’s basketball equipment are more than 40 years old and in need of upgrades, county officials said.

“We are fully committed to expanding recreational opportunities across our great county and that means doing more to modernize our aging equipment,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement. “By the end of this project, every court the County maintains will provide the modern basketball hoops residents deserve so that every community has a modern, local space to visit, play, and enjoy.”

The county’s parks and recreation department and property management division will install new poles, backboards, and rims at 168 county-managed basketball courts and 10 recreation centers.

“These courts are a representation of the County’s continued focus on increasing the recreation opportunities throughout all of our neighborhoods and we look forward to the implementation of this project,” said Bob Smith, acting director of the county’s parks and recreation department, in a statement.

Baltimore County has provided $45.5 million in capital funding for recreation and parks this year, county officials said.

The project to update the county’s basketball equipment will be supported by about $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“Not only will every community now have safe outdoor basketball systems, this forward-thinking investment will save the County money and time as well as make maintenance efforts more efficient and economical moving forward,” said Baltimore County Property Manager Debra Shindle in a statement.

